Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

