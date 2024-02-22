Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.