Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 140,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

