Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $12.07 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

