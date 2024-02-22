Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $573.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.05 and a 200 day moving average of $455.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

