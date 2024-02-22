Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $312,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,307,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 196,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

