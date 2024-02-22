RB Global (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global Stock Down 1.6 %

RB Global stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 72,604 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RB Global by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,056,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 264,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

