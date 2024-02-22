Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,288 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Rayonier worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 108.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

