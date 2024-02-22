Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

