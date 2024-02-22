Rathbones Group PLC Sells 37,603 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.29% of MaxCyte worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,550 shares of company stock worth $198,950 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXCT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MaxCyte

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.