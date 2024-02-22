Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $246.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $250.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

