Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $499,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $370,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.4 %

JLL stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

