Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $499,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 104.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $370,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.4 %
JLL stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.