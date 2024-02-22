Rathbones Group PLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,035 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

RIO stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

