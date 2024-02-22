Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 224,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

