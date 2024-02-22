Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

