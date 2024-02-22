Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

