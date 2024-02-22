Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Trupanion worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

