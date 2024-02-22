Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 436,122 Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 6.43% of Spectral AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Spectral AI Stock Down 0.5 %

MDAI stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39.

Spectral AI Profile

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

