Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 29,950 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

