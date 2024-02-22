Rathbones Group PLC Buys 6,259 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 4.02% of Kellanova worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 25.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,896,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,492,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.