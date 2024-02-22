Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 270.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

