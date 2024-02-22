Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 28,650 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $49.68.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.