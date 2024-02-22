Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 562,667 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

