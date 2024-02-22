QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.73. 664,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 931,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

