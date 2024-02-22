Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 205.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.4 %

DGX opened at $126.73 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

