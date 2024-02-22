QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 1,733,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,445,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,022.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,104 shares of company stock worth $4,878,863 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

