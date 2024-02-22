Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Quad/Graphics Price Performance
NYSE QUAD opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on QUAD. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
