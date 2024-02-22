Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUAD. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

