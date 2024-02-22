Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

