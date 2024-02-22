Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $10.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.98. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $34.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5 %

RNR stock opened at $221.55 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $235.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

