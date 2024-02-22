PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.82

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.82 and last traded at $134.44, with a volume of 35436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.