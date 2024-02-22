PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Head-To-Head Review

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 16.20% 25.97% 16.52% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PulteGroup and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $16.06 billion 1.37 $2.60 billion $11.74 8.83 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 21.05

Analyst Ratings

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PulteGroup and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 5 10 0 2.67 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

PulteGroup currently has a consensus target price of $102.31, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given PulteGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PulteGroup pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PulteGroup has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Barratt Developments on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

