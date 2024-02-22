Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 633,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $458.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $722,352. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

