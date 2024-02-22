Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.60-17.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.600-17.200 EPS.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSA opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Public Storage by 157.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

