Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.60-17.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.600-17.200 EPS.
Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PSA opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.42.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Public Storage by 157.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
See Also
