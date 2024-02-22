ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.97

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 1672039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

