ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $58.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 18,797,891 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $285,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

