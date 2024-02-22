ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $58.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 18,797,891 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 8.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
