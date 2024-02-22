ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 667,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,456,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 838,331 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.