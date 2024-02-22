PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.235-$2.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get PROG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PROG

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 495,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.