Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

PRVA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

