Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.17

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 4489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
