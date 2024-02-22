Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $248.52

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.52 and last traded at $248.19, with a volume of 3244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primerica by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

