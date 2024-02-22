Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises approximately 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.73% of Primerica worth $729,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.09. 29,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,781. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $250.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

