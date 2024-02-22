Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

