Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Down to $389.10

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $389.10, but opened at $367.26. Pool shares last traded at $397.38, with a volume of 69,379 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Pool

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.92 and its 200 day moving average is $361.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,689,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

