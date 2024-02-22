Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Pool comprises approximately 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.77% of Pool worth $657,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.32. 444,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $406.74.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

