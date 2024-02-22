Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 121,900 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. UBS Group comprises 2.9% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

