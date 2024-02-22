Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.136-1.146 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.460-2.490 EPS.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

