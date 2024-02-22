Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

