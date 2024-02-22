Pioneer Natural Resources to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.56 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 2.56 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.9% annually over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $21.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PXD traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $232.85. 240,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 414.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

