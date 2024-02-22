Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

