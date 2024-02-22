Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.580 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 441,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Photronics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

